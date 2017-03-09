9 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Witness Exonerates Ex-CIO Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prosper Dembedza

The third witness in the case of a former district intelligence officer, Mbereki Mbizvo Nyathi, and his five accomplices who are accused of concealing the location and ownership of a vehicle yesterday said he only knows two of the six accused persons. Nyathi is jointly charged with Ismail Abdurrahman, Hillary Nduna, Samson Marufu, Noah Muneka and Mavis Shamiso Taruvinga.

The six appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande facing charges of money laundering.

During cross examination by prosecutor Ms Ressy Nyamombe, Emmanuel Chansa said he received a phone call from Marufu who was seeking his assistance to acquire registration plates for the vehicle, a BMW, after indicating that he was in the process of registering it.

Chansa told the court that he called Muneka in a bid to assist Marufu to secure a licence for his vehicle.

While he was being cross examined by the defence lawyer, Mr Admire Rubaya, who is representing Nyathi and Abdurrahman, Chansa said he knew nothing connecting them to the case.

He also told the court that he doesn't know anything connecting Taruvinga to the vehicle issue.

Ms Makwande deferred the matter to March 15 for trial continuation.

The six are represented by their lawyers Messrs Rubaya, Pisirai Kwenda and Simon Simango.

The State led by Ms Nyamombe alleged that on different occasions, the six concealed the true nature, location, movement or ownership of a BMW 320 DA/T.

It is alleged that the accused possessed the vehicle which was fraudulently acquired in the name of Sitlontlo Philemon Mhlongo from Motor Finance Corporation, a division of Nedbank.

Zimbabwe

Dramatic Court Victory for Anti-Mugabe Protesters

THE Zimbabwean government's case against anti-President Robert Mugabe demonstrators has spectacularly collapsed after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.