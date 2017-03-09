The third witness in the case of a former district intelligence officer, Mbereki Mbizvo Nyathi, and his five accomplices who are accused of concealing the location and ownership of a vehicle yesterday said he only knows two of the six accused persons. Nyathi is jointly charged with Ismail Abdurrahman, Hillary Nduna, Samson Marufu, Noah Muneka and Mavis Shamiso Taruvinga.

The six appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande facing charges of money laundering.

During cross examination by prosecutor Ms Ressy Nyamombe, Emmanuel Chansa said he received a phone call from Marufu who was seeking his assistance to acquire registration plates for the vehicle, a BMW, after indicating that he was in the process of registering it.

Chansa told the court that he called Muneka in a bid to assist Marufu to secure a licence for his vehicle.

While he was being cross examined by the defence lawyer, Mr Admire Rubaya, who is representing Nyathi and Abdurrahman, Chansa said he knew nothing connecting them to the case.

He also told the court that he doesn't know anything connecting Taruvinga to the vehicle issue.

Ms Makwande deferred the matter to March 15 for trial continuation.

The six are represented by their lawyers Messrs Rubaya, Pisirai Kwenda and Simon Simango.

The State led by Ms Nyamombe alleged that on different occasions, the six concealed the true nature, location, movement or ownership of a BMW 320 DA/T.

It is alleged that the accused possessed the vehicle which was fraudulently acquired in the name of Sitlontlo Philemon Mhlongo from Motor Finance Corporation, a division of Nedbank.