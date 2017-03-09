8 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: How the Multi-Million-Rand Heist Unfolded - OR Tambo

Tagged:

Related Topics

OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday revealed how an estimated R24 million was stolen from a container at the airport.

A bakkie pulled up in front of a restricted access gate at 19:23 on Tuesday, according to a statement from the airport.

A white Ford Focus followed the bakkie. Both had sirens on and blue lights flashing. The occupants were several armed men, some of them wearing SAPS uniforms.

"When requested to validate their credentials, the men produced firearms, rounded up security staff in the security checkpoint and ordered them to lie on the floor," the airport said.

The robbers went to the airside of the airport and took an undisclosed amount of money from a sealed container. No shots were fired and nobody was hurt.

Sources who did not want to be named told News24 on Wednesday that R24 million in foreign currency was removed. The money was destined for the United Kingdom.

The two cars used were recovered in Mamelodi, Pretoria. One of them contained the empty containers the cash was in.

It was not yet clear who the money belonged to.

The airport said security guards in the affected operations had been replaced as a precautionary measure while investigations continue.

Police said a team including SAPS crime intelligence and detectives, and the Hawks, would investigate the robbery.

The airport said it was deeply concerned by the robbery and the manner in which it took place.

"The team has been working around the clock in an effort to trace the robbers," it said.

Anyone with information about the crime could contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Source: News24

South Africa

Biggest Heists in Country's History Compared

From chiselling into safe rooms to drugging security guards, South Africa's most high-profile heists are the stuff… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.