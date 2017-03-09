SOME traditional leaders are allegedly victimizing and harassing villagers around the country following the recent countrywide tour by MDC-T President, Morgan Tsvangirai, activists have said.

Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe has reported threats to and victimization of villagers by traditional leaders in the rural areas following Tsvangirai's tour saying the development was very disturbing.

The activist group implored the chiefs to respect the country's supreme law and refrain from meddling in politics.

"The Zimbabwean constitution explicitly states under Section 281 (2) that traditional leaders must not participate in partisan politics.

"We have noted with concern the victimization of opposition activists in rural areas by traditional leaders following a countrywide tour by MDC-T President, Morgan Tsvangirai.

"Victimization of villagers for simply associating with a party of their choice is a blatant violation of the Zimbabwean constitution," said Zimbabwe Yadzoka in a statement released Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe accused chiefs and headmen of being an extension of the Zanu PF as they abuse their authority to fan violence and hatred against perceived and known opponents of the ruling party.

"During the past elections, traditional leaders were among the major perpetrators of political violence and as we head towards the 2018 elections, we believe there is need for collective action to ensure that the fundamental rights and freedoms of Zimbabweans are guaranteed and respected," the statement further said.

Zimbabwe Yadzoka/Mayibuye iZimbabwe promised to continue mobilizing the rural populace to vote for democratic change as well as monitoring and exposing rights violations which the group said was at the core of its work.

It added, "We call upon the international community as well as regional and continental partners to intervene and hold the government of Zimbabwe to account on rights violations."

In the last few weeks, Tsvangirai has been meeting ordinary Zimbabweans in all the provinces where most people complained of intimidation and harassment by Zanu PF youths and local leaders.

This week, the United States Department of Human Rights Report on Zimbabwe said opposition activists and civil society activists continue to be targeted for abduction, arrest, torture, abuse and harassment.

It also cited partisan application of the rule of law by security forces and the judiciary; and restrictions on civil liberties, including freedoms of expression and assembly.