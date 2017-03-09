Angola: Milestone Oil, Gas Production Start Offshore Angola

Luanda — CABINDA Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) Limited, the subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, has commenced oil and gas production from the main production facility of the Mafumeira Sul project offshore Angola. Jay Johnson, executive vice president, Upstream, Chevron Corporation, says the milestone supports priorities of completing major projects and improving free cash flow. "The Mafumeira Sul project generates new production and value for Angola, our partners and the corporation.." Located 15 miles (24 km) offshore Cabinda province in 200 feet (60m) of water, Mafumeira Sul is the second stage of development of the Mafumeira Field in Block 0. It has a design capacity of 150 000 barrels of liquids and 350 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. Early production from the project commenced in October 2016 through a temporary production system. Ramp-up to full production is expected to continue through 2018. CABGOC is the operator and holds a 39.2 percent interest in Mafumeira Sul. Chevron's partners are Sonangol E.P. (41 percent), Total (10 percent) and ENI (9.8 percent). - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.