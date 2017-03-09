8 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ministers Accounts Frozen Following PM Khayre´s Orders

Prime Minister Hassan Khayre has ordered for all accounts belong to Ministers frozen. The announcement was made on Wednesday at a meeting between PM Khayre met with the some current cabinet of ministers and DG´s

According to the Prime Minister the move was to avoid any possible squandor of public funds in the transition from one cabinet of ministers to the next. Khayre is yet to come up with his cabinet and currently all ministries are ran by the previous administration ministers.

Two weeks ago President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo also froze any government transactions from Central Bank of Somalia.

