FORMER Vice president Joice Mujuru says ahead of her expulsion from government it had become "apparent" that she was a "clear successor" to President Robert Mugabe as the "nation had fully endorsed my candidature".

The leader of the National People's Party said this during a presentation at the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

Titled Women Leaders on the Global Stage: Lessons for Africa, the presentation was part of the University's commemoration of the UN International Women's Day.

"When it became apparent that I was the clear successor to President Robert Mugabe, men seemed not ready for that although the nation had fully endorsed my candidature," said Mujuru.

She added, "What is sad in most of these cases of persecution and abuse of women is that men find willing accomplices in some of our own fellow women. This was the case in Zimbabwe where those at the forefront of side-lining me were fellow women. This is a cancer that we must deal with as women if we are to advance in various leadership positions."

"I happen to have spent about 8 years fighting in the war of liberation in Zimbabwe-fighting for our land and against racial discrimination. I had to fight to rise through the ranks to became a commander and trainer of combatants, mostly men."

According to her, during the war she was forced to fight against the abuse of "female freedom fighters by male commanders who were above my military rank."

"It was a cause I dedicated my life towards, a cause for which I almost lost my life," said Mujuru.

She added, "My wartime experiences were an orientation to leadership from which I learnt to be tough when confronted by soft challenges and be cool, calm and, may be soft, when the going became really tough. I learnt to be calm in the midst of storms."

Mujuru said she was "fortunate to have been appointed into Government at a tender age of 25, a privilege that was not afforded to many women gallant fighters".

"I rose through the ranks in Government to the position of Vice President of the Republic. I also owe a lot to an academic sojourn that I undertook while balancing equally important roles as a young wife, a mother, cabinet minister and, at the tail end of it, as a Vice President."

She said when she was Minister of Women Affairs government passed "good laws" on women's emancipation that included the Legal Age of Majority Act of 1982 and the Matrimonial Causes Act of 1985 allowing women to own property in their names among other positive developments.

Mujuru was fired from both government and Zanu PF on allegations of plotting Mugabe's ouster with colleagues such as former intelligence minister Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, former Zanu PF spokesman.

Her fall was fronted by First Lady Grace Mugabe who up to this date has not stopped attacking her.

Last month, her former ally, Margaret Dongo, accused Mujuru of being anti-women, saying she was not ready to advance women's cause.