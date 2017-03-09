Somalia: Gunmen Kill Elder Involved in Election Near Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening killed a prominent Somali traditional elder, who was among the delegates elected members of parliament in Adado city, Galmudug state.

Witnesses said Abdullahi Kabo-weyne was killed by two armed men while on his way to his residence in Elasha Biyaha area, about 18Km north-west of Somali Capital Mogadishu.

Somali Security forces have sealed off the area near the crime scene and launched manhunt mission for the suspects who are reported to have fled the area following the shooting.

No group has claimed responsibility for the murder of the elder. The Police officials in Elasha Biyaha say they are investigating the motive behind it.