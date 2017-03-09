Somalia: Puntland MP Critically Hurt in Galkayo Car Bomb Attack

A member of Puntland Parliament Abdulkadir Farah Botan was seriously wounded after bomb planted under his car seat exploded in northern Galkayo town on Wednesday afternoon.

According the eyewitnesses, the bomb attached to the MP's vehicle exploded just as he left Clasic Hotel in the Puntland administered part of the divided Galkayo the afternoon.

The wounded lawmaker has been rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt against the MP, but the town of Galkayo has been the scene of series of killings and attacks over the past months.