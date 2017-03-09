8 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: HRC Appreciates President's Decision to Free Children Recruited By Rebel Movements

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The special representative of the UN Secretary General for Protection of Children at Armed Conflict Areas, Leila Zarouq, has praised the decision issues by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, on release of 21 minors whom the rebel movements have involved in the armed disputes as soldiers.

In her report to the Geneva-based Council of Human Rights, Dr. Leila has called for support to Sudan due to its role in the UN campaign of Children and not Soldiers as well as Sudan's signing of an agreement with the UN to protect children from violations, especially at war-hit zones.

It is to be recalled that the representative of Sudan at these meetings has affirmed in his statement that Sudan's efforts in this regard emanate from its commitment to criteria pertinent to the rights and duties which are adopted in this field.

The statement has reflected the suffering of Sudan children from displacement and the terrorist conducts being practiced by the armed movements.

Sudan

Constitutional Amendments Committee Deputy Chair Says Work On General Features Started

The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.