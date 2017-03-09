Sudan: HRC Appreciates President's Decision to Free Children Recruited By Rebel Movements

Khartoum — The special representative of the UN Secretary General for Protection of Children at Armed Conflict Areas, Leila Zarouq, has praised the decision issues by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, on release of 21 minors whom the rebel movements have involved in the armed disputes as soldiers.

In her report to the Geneva-based Council of Human Rights, Dr. Leila has called for support to Sudan due to its role in the UN campaign of Children and not Soldiers as well as Sudan's signing of an agreement with the UN to protect children from violations, especially at war-hit zones.

It is to be recalled that the representative of Sudan at these meetings has affirmed in his statement that Sudan's efforts in this regard emanate from its commitment to criteria pertinent to the rights and duties which are adopted in this field.

The statement has reflected the suffering of Sudan children from displacement and the terrorist conducts being practiced by the armed movements.