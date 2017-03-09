Sudan: Committee for Constitutional Amendments Approves General Features' Project

Khartoum — The emergency committee for the constitutional amendments, chaired by Dr. Badria Suleiman, Wednesday approved the proposal on the general features of the constitutional amendments' project.

The report of the committee at the current stage affirmed that constitutional amendments shall be in a simple and known language and easy in the constitutional and legal formulation to help the ordinary citizen understand his rights and duties.

The committee asserted that it has depended on the Constitutional of the year 2005 and its amendments of the years 2015 and 2016 and the decisions of the national dialogue's general assembly which has been enshrined in the National Document.

The emergency committee will continue its meetings to formulate its final report.