Sudan: Partnership Between Dams Implementation Unit, Sudanese Journalists Union Announced

Khartoum — The Director General of the Dams Implementation Unit Engineer Khadir Mohamed Gassmal-Seed has affirmed DIU keenness to provide information in full transparency due to the importance of dams in driving the social economic development, referring in this regard to the media important role in disseminating the DIU efforts in serving the interests of the citizens.

He said, during a meeting at his office Wednesday with the delegation of the General Sudanese Journalists Union headed its President Al-Sadiq Al-Ruzaiqi, that the water harvesting projects have been progressing in serious steps to reach the "Zero Thirst Level" to play a role in restoring stability to some states, hoping the media to perform positive role in spreading awareness of the benefits of water harvesting projects.

Al-Ruzaiqi pointed out to the important of partnership between the Dams Implementation Unit and the Sudanese Journalists Union in the establishment of a structured work to serve the two parties, stressing the need to develop a specific vision to consolidate the huge national work done by the Dams Implementation Unit, calling dissemination of media awareness on the issues being introduced at the international and Arab levels in various fields of dams

For his part, the Secretary General of the Union Salah Omer Al-Sheikh described the partnership between the Dams Implementation Unit and the Sudanese Journalists Union as a distinguished, stressing the importance of providing technical media support to the Dams Implementation Unit.