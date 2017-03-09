Sudan: Lt. Gen. Bakri - Government Task Is to Implement National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, affirmed that his first task in the national accord government is to be committed to the timing set for implementing the national dialogue outcome.

This came in his address Wednesday to the group of the national unity parties and the armed movements that have participated in the national dialogue

He said that the main goals in the current stage is to implement the national dialogue outcome and to form the national accord government.

He stressed that his tasks relies on the implementation of the national dialogue's outcome which has been enshrined in the National Document.

Lt. Gen. Salih has praised the role of the political parties and organizations that have participated in the national dialogue, stressing that the duty of the government and the political parties is to implement outcome of the national dialogue, indicating that the coming stage will witness achieving the good and tranquility for the people of Sudan.