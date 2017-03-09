8 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Financial Studies Academy Reviews Investment Prospects in Light of Economic Sanctions Lifting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Financial and Economic Studies Academy at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Abdel-Moneim Mohamed Al-Tayib has urged development of a comprehensive investment map at the federal and state level to be prepared in coordination between the relevant parties, in which investment priorities to be determined according to the strategy of the state alongside working to resolve investment obstacles.

Dr. Al-Tayib stressed, in presenting a working paper on the Axis of Investment Prospects in the Light of the Lifting of Economic Sanctions: Opportunities and Challenges Wednesday at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel in a Forum on the Importance of Lifting Economic Sanctions), stressed importance of focusing on investment in the sectors in which Sudan enjoys relative advantages and associated with processing industries to stimulate production and export through following credit policy encouraging the banking sector to finance productive activity and expand banking relationships to facilitate foreign trade operations, international services and to provide medium and long-term credit facilities to the investment projects.

It is worth mentioning that the forum was organized by the Union of Arab Banks in cooperation with the Sudanese Banks Union and the patronage of the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan.

Sudan

Constitutional Amendments Committee Deputy Chair Says Work On General Features Started

The Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Amendments Committee, Ahmed Al Tigani, on Monday pointed out that his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.