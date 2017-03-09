Sudan: President of the Financial Studies Academy Reviews Investment Prospects in Light of Economic Sanctions Lifting

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Financial and Economic Studies Academy at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Abdel-Moneim Mohamed Al-Tayib has urged development of a comprehensive investment map at the federal and state level to be prepared in coordination between the relevant parties, in which investment priorities to be determined according to the strategy of the state alongside working to resolve investment obstacles.

Dr. Al-Tayib stressed, in presenting a working paper on the Axis of Investment Prospects in the Light of the Lifting of Economic Sanctions: Opportunities and Challenges Wednesday at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel in a Forum on the Importance of Lifting Economic Sanctions), stressed importance of focusing on investment in the sectors in which Sudan enjoys relative advantages and associated with processing industries to stimulate production and export through following credit policy encouraging the banking sector to finance productive activity and expand banking relationships to facilitate foreign trade operations, international services and to provide medium and long-term credit facilities to the investment projects.

It is worth mentioning that the forum was organized by the Union of Arab Banks in cooperation with the Sudanese Banks Union and the patronage of the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan.