Sudan: Intl Cooperation Minister Meets UNDP Director for Arab States

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Osman Ahmed Fadl Wash has praised the great role the United Nations Development Program (UNDA) has been played in the implementation of a number of high priority programs in the Sudan's various states.

This came during a meeting at his office Wednesday in the ministry with the UNDA Director General for the Arab States and the Envoy UNDPA Headquarters in New York Dr. Sophie da Caen where the meeting touched on several issues which could drive forward development of joint cooperation mechanisms with the Sudanese government and the work on the preparation of the next country program for the years 2018 - 2021.

For his part, Wash stressed that the United Nations Development Program has been operating through the joint country program with the Government of Sudan in a number of vital axes so as to achieve the sustainable development goals to support the projects of societies' stability, social cohesion and environmental programs as well as the climate change and health projects. It is to be recalled that the size of funds to the program for the years 2013 - 2016 amounted to about $ 400 million for the implementation of projects in various states of Sudan.