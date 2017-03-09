Sudan: Meeting On Funding of Arab Food Security Study to Be Held in Khartoum Next May

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas has praised the advanced and growing relations between Sudan and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD), referring to the AFESD alignment with Sudan in the most difficult circumstances at a time when many others refused to support it.

This came at his meeting on Wednesday with the chairman of the AFESD Technical Department Ahmed Osman Ali.

The Minister of Finance revealed convening of a meeting in next May in Sudan with the participation of Arab funds to Finance Food Security Study, referring to the AFESD role in financing a number of studies including the study of Arab food security on the Sudan capabilities in the fields of agriculture, water resources, sugar industry and meat production besides the edible oils, establishment of infrastructure and the agricultural research.

The Minister of Finance lauded AFESD role in financing the dams of Merowe, Rosaries, Upper Atbara and Setit and Rahad canal, calling the fund to complete its efforts in the canals of Kenana and Rahad, Merowe Dam, Upper Atbara and Setit dams.

For his part, Chairman of the AFESD Technical Department underlined completion of the study of President Al-Bashir's Arab Food Security Initiative, which AFESD financed through grant prepared by German company, revealing that it is now under review of the Minister of Finance prior to be submitted to the Arab funds in the Khartoum meeting, which is scheduled to be held next May in Khartoum.