8 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Calls On International Community to Support Its Endeavors to Complete Peace Process

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, received Wednesday in his office the British Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christopher Trot.

Ambassador Al-Naeim has called on the international community to intensify its efforts to back up the serious role being exerted by the government of Sudan to complete peace in Darfur and the two areas. He called on Britain to exert efforts and urge the People's Movement (North Sector) and the armed movements to join the political process and facilitate the access of the humanitarian work to the two areas by accepting the US Initiative which was earlier accepted by Sudan government.

He underscored that the major obstacles facing the peace process are the presence and hosting of the rebellion movement by the State of South Sudan.

He called on the British government to support Sudan's call for working out strategy for UNAMID exit out of Darfur.

The meeting has also reviewed ways of strengthening the social and economic relations between Sudan and Britain.

