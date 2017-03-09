Sudan: Lifting U.S. Sanctions Boosts Cooperation Between the Two Countries

Khartoum,Mar.8(SUNA)-Speaker of the National underscored during his meeting Chair Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer underscored during his meeting with Chairperson nd members the American -Arab Chamber of Commerce the tremendous resources the Sudan enjoys.

The Speaker pointed out that revocation of US economic and commercial sanctions would boost cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The Acting Chairperson of the American-Arab Chamber of Commerce, Dr Amin Sallam, on his part, underlined importance of joint cooperation amid positive developments between US and Sudan.