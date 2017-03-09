Sudan: Finance Minister Meets AFROSAI Organization Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas has stressed the role his ministry plays in the achievement of mandate on the public money and its protection.

This came during a meeting with the President of the AFROSAI Organization delegation for the circulation of the audit international standards, referring to the Sudan contributions as a member of the organization assuming the position of the Auditor General.

The minister explained that the ministry would work to benefit from the application of the organization's publications and the opening of training and capacity building opportunities for the employees of the Internal Audit, the Chamber of Accounts and the Chamber of Auditing General to develop the accounting profession, revealing that the visit of the organization's delegation came within the framework of the rehabilitation and development of the audit in Sudan through the programs offered by the organization for its employees through training and capacity building of accountants and internal auditors.

The Minister of Finance briefed the delegation of the organization on the financial performance in Sudan at its different federal, state and local levels, referring to the systems applied by the ministry in economic reform including computerized programs such as the one-treasury system, government resource planning system, payroll computerization.

Meanwhile, the Head of the organization's delegation explained the organization objectives and programs it provided such as supporting the development of the accounting profession and the internal audit through training, capacity building and technical assistance.