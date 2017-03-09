Gambia: Abdou Gaye's Family Still Waiting for Answers

The family of a businessman, Abdoulie Gaye, known as Abdou Gaye is still waiting for clear answers from the authorities following his arrest and disappearance during the former regime of Jammeh.

Her sister, Fatou Gaye: "I'm still waiting for clear answers from the NIA and Police over the disappearance of our brother. Many prisoners were freed and my brother was never among them. I just can't understand why. None of the security agents can tell us why he was arrested."

She added that they were told by the police in Banjul that investigations are still going on about what resulted to the sudden disappearance of their brother and would inform them if they are done.

Fatou concluded by again calling on the interior minister to help them.

It could be recalled that family members of the missing person are in the dark as to whether their loved one is still alive or not.

He was said to be detained at National Intelligence Agency (NIA) headquarters in Banjul and after President Barrow took over from Jammeh, he ordered for those who were held unlawfully and not arraigned before a court of law to be released. She said they then went to fetch for him (Abdou) but found out that he was not among those released.

Few weeks ago, she added they visited the NIA office to enquire the whereabouts of Gaye but to their utter surprise they were told by the agents that all the people who were held at NIA were released and that no one is in their custody as at now. "We proceeded to the serious crime unit (SCU) at police headquarters and reported the matter to them and they told us that Abdou is not booked there but our statement was later taken by the police and they promised that they will do their investigation into his whereabouts," she said.

The sister further explained that she and other family members have visited Mile Two prison where one of the authorities had helped them to search inside the prison but still there was no sign of him there either.

"We went to Old Jeshwang prison, Janjanbureh prison and other secret houses that were rented by the former Jammeh regime for the purpose of keeping people but none of these places can produce our brother."

Gaye was arrested at his shop in Kanifing South by a group of men in plain clothes and taken to National Intelligence Agency (NIA) headquarters in Banjul on Tuesday, 20 September, 2016.

According to his sister, a vehicle without a number plate came to pick him and then drove away to an unknown destination. He added that they were initially told that Gaye was held at the NIA but when they went to search for him there, the officials denied them access and told them that he was not there.

Up to date, the 52 year old has not been heard or seen by members of his family following his abduction.

EDITOR'S NOTE

Foroyaa will get in touch with the Inspector General of Police to find out how far they have gone with cases of disappearance during the regime of ex-president Jammeh. Foroyaa will also get in touch with the Attorney General to find out how soon a truth and reconciliation commission which President Barrow referred to will be established.