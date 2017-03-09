8 March 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Attorney General and Minister of Justice Defends Integrity of Public Office

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice has demonstrated how public officers with integrity behave when they are confronted with issues of public concern.

The Attorney General is the principal legal adviser of the government. He is confronted with public concerns expressed on the constitutionality of the passing of a Bill to amend section of the Constitution touching on the maximum age limit required to stand for election for the presidency.

His acceptance of responsibility for the passing of the Bill as unconstitutional is a clear demonstration of the sense of responsibility in managing public affairs.

Everybody knows that no human being is infallible. However, it takes honesty and integrity to accept errors and promise to rectify them.

It is hoped that such conduct would be the hallmark of the current government which aims to uphold and defend, in word and practice, the principles of the rule of law, human rights, democracy and good governance in The Gambia.

