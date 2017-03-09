Zimbabwe: UK Says Keen On Free 2018 Polls and the Rule of Law

AS Zimbabwe gears towards the 2018 elections the United Kingdom says it is concerned by lack of electoral reforms and would like to see peaceful, free and fair polls.

This was said by Tobias Ellwood, the under-secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, during a discussion in the House of Commons.

He was responding to a question from Jim Shannon, the shadow Democratic Unionist Party spokesperson for Health and Transport, on what White Hall was doing to ensure free and fair elections in Zimbabwe.

Ellwood said the UK had come up with a "commitment to stand up for the rule of law and human rights in Zimbabwe".

He said, "Ahead of the 2018 elections, it is essential that reforms are made to the Zimbabwean electoral system, including strengthening the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and removal of unconstitutional legislation which restricts democratic activity and human rights."

"Officials remain in close contact with international partners, including the UN, to co-ordinate support in the run-up to the 2018 elections," added Elwood.

Labour MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey asked Ellwood if he was "aware of the deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe, economically and politically" and what "role can the British government play over the next six months or so, which will be crucial to the people of Zimbabwe"?

In response, Ellwood said Theresa May's government the SADC countries to monitor developments in Zimbabwe.

According to Elwood, they were "... working closely with the neighbouring countries to provide the necessary support for the people, who are suffering more than ever before under the current president's regime."

Last week, US ambassador to Zimbabwe, Harry K. Thomas Jnr, called for free and fair elections saying White House was still committed to Zimbabweans' welfare.