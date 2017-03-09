Nigeria: Three Storey Building Collapses in Rivers State

Port Harcourt — A three-storey building has collapsed in Alakahia community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The building, located along the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) road in Alakahia, collapsed about 6 a.m, while neighbours were still asleep.

About three workers at the construction site live in the building, but it could not be ascertained at the time of filing the report if they were in the building when the incident occurred.

A witness, Pastor Obinna Amefule, said, "It was around 6 a.m this morning (Wednesday) that we heard a heavy noise and we rushed out of the room to see what happened. We were surprised to see that the building had collapsed."

Another resident, Solomon Erim, blamed the development on quality of materials used for the building, saying, "The fact about the incident that took place beats my imagination. As a resident who saw what happened, I am still in shock. It is painful that a man will spend money to erect a building of this magnitude and when the job is almost done, the whole building will collapse."