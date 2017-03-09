A UNITED STATES state department report on Zimbabwe's human rights situation says the Zanu PF led government was stirring tensions between the majority Shona and the Ndebele ethnic groups.

Released last Friday by the Bureau of Democracy, Human and Labour, the report is titled U.S. State Department Human Rights-Zimbabwe.

The damning report further says Zanu PF leaders were fanning hatred against white Zimbabweans and other minority groups such as gays.

"Unwillingness to acknowledge past atrocities or seek justice for victims continued to influence Shona-Ndebele relations negatively," reads the report.

"Approximately 20,000 persons were killed during the 1980s because of a government-sanctioned crackdown on persons believed to be insurgents in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions."

Because of government policies that have allegedly excluded Ndebeles, the report further says, Shonas and Ndebeles have continued to be distrustful of each other.

"According to government statistics, the Shona ethnic group made up 82 percent of the population, Ndebele 14 percent, whites and Asians less than 1 percent, and other ethnic and racial groups 3 percent," says the report.

"Zanu PF leaders often encouraged hatred of whites through public speeches and broadcasts. This created tension between Zanu PF supporters and whites. Historical tension between the Shona majority and the Ndebele minority resulted in marginalisation of the Ndebele by the Shona-dominated government.

"During the 2013 elections, the mainstream MDC-T often accused Welshman Ncube of the Movement for Democratic Change-Ncube (MDC-N) of campaigning on a tribal platform. In turn the smaller MDC-N complained of continued victimisation and neglect of the minority Ndebele by the Shona-dominated MDC-T and Zanu PF."

The US report comes after groups in Matebeleland have often accused the Zanu PF led government of marginalising the region.

This has led to the formation of secessionist groups that have advocated the formation of an Ndebele led republic in the country's western and southern regions but the state has responded with brute force against push.

Parties such as the Mthwakazi Republic Party and the newly formed Alliance for National Salvation led by former National Healing minister Moses Mzila Ndlovu have been formed ostensibly to champion the pro-Matebeleland cause.

According to the report, the Zimbabwean government has also found scapegoats for the country's economic collapse on the white minority and western countries.

The report cites the country's indigenisation law as a vehicle the Zimbabwean government has conveniently used to deny white Zimbabweans rights over national resources.

The law decrees a 51 percent plus black ownership of foreign owned businesses.

The report further says government was pursuing anti-gay policies that have affected the minority race.

"The constitution does not prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity," says the report.

"According to the country's criminal code, 'any act involving physical contact between men that would be regarded by a reasonable person to be an indecent act' carries a penalty if convicted of up to one year in prison or a fine up to $5,000.

"Despite that, there were no known cases of prosecutions of consensual same-sex sexual activity. Common law prevents gay men and, to a lesser extent, lesbians from fully expressing their sexual orientation. In some cases it criminalizes the display of affection between men."