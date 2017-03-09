Photo: The Herald

Mugabe's lavish birthday bash (file photo).

ZANU PF youth leaders, including one who refused to raise funds for President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday, have been suspended following last week's demonstration at the party's provincial offices in Bulawayo.

The suspended include members of the Bulawayo youth provincial executive and a central committee member.

Central committee member, Anna Moyo, was suspended for allegedly teaming up with the youths during the demonstrations while Davis Muhambi , the party's Bulawayo provincial youth secretary for Finance, was suspended for allegedly refusing to fundraise for Mugabe's birthday bash which was held last month.

Muhambi allegedly told the provincial youth leadership that he could not fundraise "for a 93 year old" while youths were starving.

Other youth leaders who were suspended are provincial deputy secretary for education, Munashe Matutsa and Mabutho Moyo, Luveve district youth commissar.

The Zanu PF national Youth League said the suspended were expected to appear before the party's National Disciplinary Committee for determination.

"As far as we are concerned, we stand guided by the provincial position that they remain suspended until the finalisation of their matter. Accordingly to my understanding they did as such and we saw correspondence from them," said Kudzai Chipanga, the Zanu PF secretary for the Youth League.

Scores of Zanu PF youths on Thursday last week demonstrated in Bulawayo against the party's provincial leadership as well as the youth chairperson, Anna Mukuhlane, whom they accused of misappropriating fuel coupons meant to facilitate their transport to Mugabe's birthday bash in Matopos.

The youths who were singing and holding placards denouncing Mukuhlane also accused the chairperson of dividing the youths along factional lines.