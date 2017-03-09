9 March 2017

Nigeria: FIFA Rankings - Nigeria Retains Position in Africa, World

A Super Eagles fan displays her support.
By Emmanuel Okogba

Few international matches between the last ranking and this meant that teams were likely to retain positions from last month.

In the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday, Africa power house, Nigeria, retained positions in Africa and World which are 7th and 41st respectively.

The ten best teams in the world retained their positions while in Africa, Egypt moved three places to become the 20th best team in the world as against 23rd from the last rankings. Other movers were Senegal who also moved three places from 31st to 28th, Cameroon moved from 33rd to 32nd, Burkina Faso from 38th to 36th making them the fourth best team in Africa and Ghana from 45th to 43rd.

Algeria that was the best team in Africa not too long ago and among the favorites to win the AFCON title now occupy the 11th position in Africa and 50th in the world.

The next rankings comes up April 6th 2017.

Below is a complete list of the 10 best teams in Africa and the World Africa

1. Egypt -20th in world

2. Senegal -28th in world

3. Cameroon -32nd in world

4. Burkina Faso -36th in world

5. Tunisia -37th in world

6. Congo DR -38th in world

7. Nigeria -41st in world

8. Ghana -43rd in world

9. Côte d'Ivoire -47th in world

10. Morocco -49th in world

World

1. Argentina

2. Brazil

3. Germany

4. Chile

5. Belgium

6. France

7. Colombia

8. Portugal

9. Uruguay

10. Spain

