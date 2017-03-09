Morocco: HRH Princess Lalla Meryem Chairs Ceremony to Celebrate International Women's Day

Rabat — HRH Princess Lalla Meryem, Chairwoman of the National Union for Moroccan Women (UNFM), chaired, here Wednesday, a ceremony to celebrate the International Women's Day.

During this event themed "Moroccan women between the challenges of economic empowerment and social security obstacles", a documentary on UNFM's different activities and achievements was screened.

A presentation on joint activities by African countries and the National Union for Moroccan Women was also given on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Farida Khamlichi, UNFM Secretary General, welcomed the guidances of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem to promote the status of Moroccan women and enable them fully enjoy their social, economic, political and family rights.

She also said that UNFM will act, under the authority of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem, to develop an inclusive project to promote the social conditions of women with all governmental and civil society stakeholders.

Aicha Ismaila Nimaga, wife of the Ambassador of the Central African Republic in Rabat and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, welcomed the actions implemented by UNFM every year for the benefit of disadvantaged people, particularly women.

She also paid tribute to the commitment and involvement of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem, which enabled women from all parts of Africa in 2016 to realize the remarkable progress of Moroccan women and share their experiences with their peers in the continent.

On this occasion, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem presented a trophy to Baba Mbala Françoise, an active stakeholder in the social field in Cameroon.

Upon her arrival at the ceremony, HRH Princess Lalla Meryem reviewed a detachment of the municipal guard who made the honors before being greeted by Minister of Solidarity, Women, Family and Social Development, Bassima Hakkaoui, Minister of Employment and Social Affairs, Abdeslam Seddiki, Wali of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra region and the Governor of the Rabat prefecture, Abdelouafi Laftite, and President of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, Abdessamad Sekkal.