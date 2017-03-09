Nigeria: Nwfl Insists On Friday Deadline for Registration

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has reminded all participating teams in the upcoming 2016/17 season of the Friday, March 10 deadline for the completion of registrations.

The deadline for club registration affects both the Premier league and Pro-League sides.

The commencement date for the new season remains Saturday, March 25 for the top-flight and Saturday, April 8 for the Pro-League teams respectively.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NWFL, Ayo Abdulrahman said the reminder has become necessary as the new management of the league is not in any mood to entertain any request for a shift in date for registration or commencement dates for the respective leagues.

"We wish to once again remind the clubs in the two women's leagues (Premier League and Pro-League) that the time allowed for them to complete registration for the upcoming season is on or before Friday, March 10.

"This reminder is necessary and should be adhered to as the new management will not accommodate or entertain any request for an extension of the time frame for registration.

"The new management wants to be a stickler to schedule and time rules. So the reminder serves as a wake-up call for those who are used to the old ways of doing things to readjust and align themselves with the new dawn.

"Of course, it is still necessary to reinstate that the various commencement dates assigned to the leagues stay as clearly penciled down in the communique.

"The Premier League will kick-off on Saturday, March 25, while the Pro-League will commence on Saturday, April 8, 2017," Abdulrahaman said.