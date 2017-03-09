9 March 2017

Ghana: F**k You If You Don't Rate Shatta Wale - Burna Boy

By James Ayitey

Has Ghanaian dancehall great, Shatta Wale, got critics? Yes! Every artist has critics. Has he got haters? Of course, hate is part of the game - and to all those critics and 'haters' of Shatta Wale, there's a message for you.

Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has sent out a tweet, firing at persons who, he claims do not rate Shatta Wale - www.entertainmentgh.com took notice!

After admitting his friendship to the Ghanaian, Burna Boy also stated that, Shatta is his favourite act and he (Burna) does not give a hoot if he (Shatta) is not rated.

The website is not sure of what might have triggered the tweet, but what it is sure of, is the fact that, the two have a joint together, 'Hosanna' which is enjoying some airplay.

Apart from d fact dat @shattawalegh is 1 of my best friends. He is also my favorite fucking artist so fuck u if u don't rate him.-- Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 8, 2017

