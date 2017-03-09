Kenya: EACC, DPP to Meet Over Edward Ouko's Graft Claims

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions are today scheduled to meet the parliamentary committee considering the petition for the removal of Auditor-General Edward Ouko.

EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo is expected to meet the Finance, Trade and Planning Committee at Parliament buildings at 10am.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko is then expected before the team chaired by Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat at 2.30pm in the same venue.

NULLIFY

Their appearances come barely 24 hours after the Auditor-General moved to court in an attempt to nullify the work of the committee by stopping the submission to the President of a recommendation that he is to be removed from office.

Mr Ouko has already presented an elaborate response to the petition by advocate Emmanuel Mwagambo Mwagonah. Going by similar cases in the past, Parliament would also not be stopped from doing its job by a case in court.

The DPP and the EACC have been at odds over whether Mr Ouko ought to be charged in connection with the reported purchase of software at an inflated price.

COMPLAINTS

EACC asked Mr Tobiko to charge Mr Ouko with abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement laws. But Mr Tobiko rejected the charges, effectively clearing Mr Ouko amid complaints to the press beforehand that he had been under considerable pressure from people he did not name to charge Mr Ouko.

The petition has provoked a sharp and sometimes bitter response by MPs from the Opposition, some of whom have been attending meetings as "friends of the committee" and robustly defended Mr Ouko.