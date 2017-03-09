9 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Assembly Raises Alarm Over 'Incessant' Raping of Women

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The Anambra State House of Assembly yesterday raised the alarm over 'incessant' raping of women in Nteje, a community in Oyi local government area of the state and passed a motion asking the state governor to act decisively about it.

The member representing Oyi constituency, Hon. Vivian Okadigbo, had, during the plenary, warned that if nothing urgent was done to tame what she described as a deadly terror squad in the community, the entire state might be plunged into chaos.

The lawmaker decried 'indiscriminate' raping of women in the community by the squad, adding that Nteje community had been restless for some time now.

The motion which was seconded by Hon. Uche Okafor representing Ayamelum Constituency which is also a neighboring community, was unanimously endorsed by the 30-member House.

