Nine more teams have cruised to the round of 32 of the 2017 Peace Cup after winning their qualification round matches on Wednesday.

Second division side Vision Jeunesse Nouvelle defeated Sorwathe 1-0 while national league sides Kirehe FC and struggling Pepiniere FC progressed without kicking a ball playing after their opponents, Nyagatere FC and University of Rwanda (UR) FC respectively failed to show up at the match venues.

United Stars overcame Heroes FC 2-1 while Akagera FC advanced after seeing off Etoile de l'est 7-6 on penalties following a one-all draw in the normal time.

Another topflight side Musanze FC run riot against their second division opponents Sec Academy 4-0 while Miroplast FC saw off Rugende FC 1-0 in an all second division battle.

On Tuesday, two second division league sides; Intare and Hope FC booked their tickets for the next round after also winning their games. Intare FC thrashed Giticyinyoni 4-1 before Hope FC saw off Esperance 2-1.

Following the end of the qualification round matches, 27 teams out of the 32 that will play in the next round, have been confirmed with the other five teams to be confirmed by FERWAFA as the best losers of the qualification round.

The other 16 teams that already had the round of 32 tickets include; Police FC, Amagaju, Rayon Sports, Marines FC, Isonga FC, AS Muhanga, APR FC, Bugesera, SC Kiyovu, Sunrise FC, Espoir, La Jeunesse, Gicumbi FC, Mukura VS, Enticelles and AS Kigali.

Rayon Sports are title holders after they edged archrivals APR FC 1-0 in last year's final, which gave the Blues the right to represent Rwanda at this year's CAF Confederation Cup.

Djuma Masudi's team are already through the first qualification of Africa's second best club after eliminating South Sudan's Al Wau Salaam 6-0 on aggregate.

The Rwanda side will face Onze Créateurs of Mali, with the first leg on Saturday at Stade Modibo Keita in Bamako before hosting the second leg in the Kigali next weekend.

Wednesday

Sorwathe FC 0-1 Vision JN

UR FC 0-3 Pepiniere F (Forfeit)

Heroes FC 1-2 United Stars

Akagera FC 1-1 Etoile de l'est (Pen. 7-6)

Nyagatare FC 0-3 Kirehe FC (Forfeit)

Aspor FC 2-1 Vision FC

Rwamagana City 4-0 Gasabo United

Musanze 4-0 SEC Academy

Miroplast FC 1-0 Rugende FC

Tuesday

Giticyinyoni 1-4 Intare FC

Hope FC 2-1 Esperance

editorial@newtimes.co.rw

Follow @jeffasiimwe92