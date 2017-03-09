Nigeria: Army Investigates Human Rights Abuses

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai yesterday inaugurated a Special Board of Inquiry to investigate allegations of Human Rights abuses against some personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Buratai while inaugurating the board at the Army Headquarters in Abuja said the constitution of the board was in line with the provision of Section 172(1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He noted that some persons and organizations had expressed concerns on alleged cases of misconduct and abuses by some army personnel, especially in the early days of the counter insurgency operations.

He said: "Notably, the Amnesty International reports, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) other groups and individuals have made allegations of Human Rights violations of arrested Boko Haram Terrorists against some of our senior commanders."

He said based on these allegations some of the senior officers were already suffering discriminations in some quarters.

He said the allegations ranged from extra-judicial executions, arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture and enforced disappearance of suspected terrorists.

The President of the Board, Major General A.T Jibrin (rtd), promised that the Board would be unbiased and objective in its investigation.

Other members include: Brigadier General Dadan Garba (rtd), Brigadier General Abdulqadir Gumi (rtd), Brigadier General O.L Olayinka, Colonel L.B Mohammed, Colonel U.M Wambai, Olawole Fapohunda (NHRC) and Lieutenant Colonel C.M Akaliro (Secretary).