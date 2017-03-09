Rwanda: Sponsored - AB Bank Celebrate Its Female Customers

As part of its International Women's Day celebrations, AB Bank hosted its loyal, female entrepreneurs who have grown with the bank.

Claudette Uwamariya, AB Bank Branch manager at Nyamirambo, said that the bank recognized its clients in an effort to encourage savings and boost the spirit of entrepreneurship.

She added that customers invited are women who run micro and SME businesses from different sectors of the economy, such as construction, fashion, manufacturing, retail products among others.

"AB Bank aims at recognizing female customers who bring value to the bank, not only for their business but for their input on how best we can serve them," Uwamariya said.

Umwamariya re-assured on the Bank's commitment to continue availing more innovative and affordable products that will enhance access to credit while boosting financial inclusion.

By the end of this year we need to start digitizing, as per now we don't use Visa Cards.

By the end of December, the loan portfolio was over Rwf6 billion and savings were Rwf3.1 billion, with more than 18,000 clients of which 40 per cent are females and 59 per cent are males. The bank has 5 branches in the country.

She added that almost a half of the bank's clients being women, it recognizes their contribution in building a successful economy, and seeks to continually ensure that they get excellent service.

Jeane Ntabajyinama, a businesswoman selling jewerelies in Nyabugogo, said that she started with Rwf85, 000 as capital.

"I decided to open an account in AB Bank to secure my savings. Later, I got a Rwf1 million loan from the bank that I injected into my business. Now I have Rwf6 million," Ntibajyinama said.

She added that the earnings have enabled her to pay fees for her children.