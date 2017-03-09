Ghana: Bosome Freho Marks 60th Independence Day Celebration

press release

A parade of 360 students from Basic and Senior High Schools including Cadet and Voluntary Organizations from the Bosome Freho District has marked the district celebration of Ghana's 60th Independence Day at the district capital, Asiwa.

This year's celebration was on the theme: "Mobilizing for Ghana's Future".

The colourful parade thrilled the crowd with their marching skills which in turn attracted prolonged applauses from the crowd.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr Joseph Frimpong Naayo read the President's address, entreated all to combine their efforts to protect the environment, saying, "we have a bright future and we must mobilize all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora to get to that Promised Land faster".

He criticized our attitude towards the country's environment, adding, "there is nothing we can do better to pay homage to those who fought to free us from bondage than to dedicate this 60th Independence anniversary to protecting our environment and regenerating the lands and water bodies".

The District Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service awarded Master Caleb Danquah and Miss Emmanuella Appiah for emerging as best students in the Basic Education certificate examination 2016 (BECE). They took home GH¢500 each and a certificate. Also, Nsuta D/A JHS being adjudged the best school in the district was awarded a desk top computer and a certificate.

Schools were rewarded with prizes for their performance during the parade.

The District Police commander, DSP Albert Odei-Quansah and the District Director of Ghana Education Service, Mrs Georgina Enyan were also present to grace the occasion.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Buorokuu / Saeed Mohammed Awal, Bosome Freho)