8 March 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Bosome Freho Marks 60th Independence Day Celebration

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A parade of 360 students from Basic and Senior High Schools including Cadet and Voluntary Organizations from the Bosome Freho District has marked the district celebration of Ghana's 60th Independence Day at the district capital, Asiwa.

This year's celebration was on the theme: "Mobilizing for Ghana's Future".

The colourful parade thrilled the crowd with their marching skills which in turn attracted prolonged applauses from the crowd.

The District Coordinating Director, Mr Joseph Frimpong Naayo read the President's address, entreated all to combine their efforts to protect the environment, saying, "we have a bright future and we must mobilize all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora to get to that Promised Land faster".

He criticized our attitude towards the country's environment, adding, "there is nothing we can do better to pay homage to those who fought to free us from bondage than to dedicate this 60th Independence anniversary to protecting our environment and regenerating the lands and water bodies".

The District Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service awarded Master Caleb Danquah and Miss Emmanuella Appiah for emerging as best students in the Basic Education certificate examination 2016 (BECE). They took home GH¢500 each and a certificate. Also, Nsuta D/A JHS being adjudged the best school in the district was awarded a desk top computer and a certificate.

Schools were rewarded with prizes for their performance during the parade.

The District Police commander, DSP Albert Odei-Quansah and the District Director of Ghana Education Service, Mrs Georgina Enyan were also present to grace the occasion.

Source: ISD (Emmanuel Buorokuu / Saeed Mohammed Awal, Bosome Freho)

Ghana

Nations Establish Regional Center for Disease Control

Health authorities in West Africa have set up a regional Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Abuja, Nigeria to deal with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.