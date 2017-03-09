8 March 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has said the country can only achieve the desired social and economic transformation through unity, hard work and a consistent fight against corruption.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf by the Acting Atebubu-Amantin District Chief Executive, Mr Richardson Acheampong to mark the celebration of Ghana's 60th independence anniversary in Atebubu.

"After sixty years, we have run out of excuses and it is time to set Ghana to rights and get our country to where it should be. The challenge before us is to build our economy and generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the mass of our people. Hard work, enterprise, creativity and a consistent fight against corruption in public life would bring the transformation we seek."

"We will achieve these goals when we move and act as a united people. We must take pride in our diversity by all means, but the Ghanaian must always rise above the ethnic or sectional interest. We have a bright future and we must mobilize all our resources and all our strengths, here and in the Ghanaian Diaspora, to get to that Promised Land faster," he said.

The Speech which gave a comprehensive account of Ghana history and independence also paid glowing tribute to the pioneers of our struggle for political freedom.

Mr Acheampong used the occasion to touch on issues peculiar and of great importance to the district like armed robbery which has become rampant in the district in recent times, the environment, sanitation, patriotism and unity which he described as key to development.

The event saw a colorful parade of school children, trade groups and voluntary organizations that thrilled the mammoth crowd with various marching and military skills under the command of Detective Corporal Thomas Adu of the Ghana Police Service.

Deserving schools at the Primary, Junior and Senior High levels were honored for their performance on the day.

Present were heads of department, political party executives, traditional authorities and service commanders.

The function was chaired by Nana Kwabena Kyere III, Adontenhene of the Atebubu traditional area.

Source: ISD (Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Sunyani)

