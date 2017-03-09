9 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Customs Intercepts 842 Cartons of Machetes

By Johnkennedy Uzoma

Owerri — The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit, Zone C' Owerri has intercepted 842 cartons of machetes valued at N24 million and a container of processed wood valued at N2.9 million illegally imported into the country

Also confiscated in this month of February 2017 included 254 secondhand clothing with a DPV of N36.5 million, used Lexus car 330 valued at N2.2m and another used Lexus Gx 460 valued at N13.5m

Supervising the seized items at the Imo/Abia Customs Area Command Owerri yesterday, the Area Comptroller in charge of the zone Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba told newsmen that the cartons of machetes were impounded because what was documented at the point of arrest was different from what was contained or seen in the container.

