Malawi government is facing challenges to fight malaria that kills many people every day, with the news about the acute shortage of anti-malarial drugs in the country.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe confirmed that public health facilities have run out of the essential drugs such as Lumerfantrine Artemether commonly known as LA.

Chikumbe blames responsible officers of poor reporting, saying "they are supposed too account for every stock they receive as per requirement from those who provide the drugs."

He said some hospitals have not reported on how they used the anti-malaria drugs fro more than six months.

Chikumbe said responsible officers are supposed to report on a monthly basis.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite.