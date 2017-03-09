Malawi: Tuno Ropes in Young Kay On New Song

Singer and model Tuno has kicked off the New Year with a new song "One thing" on which she has joined forces with legendary rapper Young Kay.

According to the artist, "One thing" tackles an intimate feeling between a boy and girl.

"The song talks about an intimate feeling between a boy and girl, the girl falling for a guy and expressing her feeling on how she feels," she said.

She added that "One thing" is her second single after releasing her debut "Run" which came out in 2016 and features dancehall artist Ishan Capital.

The song came out with a video which became an instant hit now playing on Zambezi magic and all local TVs.

Real name Tunosiwe Mwakalinga, Tuno came into the music industry with a couple of features on other artists' tracks between 2015 /2016. "People started recognising my unique voice and I got quiet a number of features, it was in 2016 when I decided to do solo tracks," she said.

Tuno started singing at a tender age and while in secondary school she was introduced to DJ MAAS who later on started training and perfecting her art.

In 2016, she was introduced to Lauretta Mtike's Sound City by Ron Cz, a label which opened its doors and the new single has been released under the label.

Following the song's release, a video will come out. Both the video and audio will be on sell on nyimbozathu.com

Tuno is also a student at Techno Brain Malawi pursuing her studies.