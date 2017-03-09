Cashgate convict Leonard Kalonga who is being used as a State witness in the K2.4 billion scam has blamed the People's Party (PP) regime for failing to shield Cashgaters like himself and only shown signs to protect former Accountant General David Kandonje and former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

Kandoje and Mphwiyo are among the 18 suspects charged with conspiracy to defraud government, holding property belonging to government, theft, money laundering, fraudulently issuing 24 cheques worth K2.4 billion, abuse of public office and usage of proceeds of crime.

"Mphwiyo assured us of total government protection in case of disciplinary actions against us. But this did not happen [when the long arm of the law caught up with us," said Kalonga at the High Court in Lilongwe which is sitting at Civic Offices.

Kalonga said when he was being cross-examined by Mphwiyo's lead attorney Titus Mvalo.

He said it was hurting to him that after successfully executed the looting of public money in the Cashgate affair, the Joyce Banda administration betrayed him and others by failing to offer protection from arrest and prosecution.

One of the defence lawyers Shadreck Mhango argued that Kalonga's testimony was tainted by virtue of his "deceitfulness and dishonesty."

But Kalonga said his testimony is not out of anger or vengeance.

"My testimony is not tainted. It is the truthful account of what happened on issues around Cashgate," he said.

Kalonga said he wants to help "in the process of justice."

Later Justice Esmie Chombo ordered the court to continue hearing the matter in camera as it had reached some sensitive stage.

"We will have to continue hearing the testimony in camera because of the sensitivity of the documents that we would be using, which border on national security," said Justice Chombo.

Kalonga--who was convicted of charges of conspiracy to defrauding government, facilitating money laundering and money laundering-- is on record telling the court that Mphwiyo and others lured him into the plunder of public resources at Capital Hill.

He is waiting for sentencing and it is believed the agreement with State is that he should implicate some suspects and gets bargain for lenient sentence.