Liberia: Samukai, Dennis, Others Honored

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has honored Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, Out-going UL President Dr. Emmet Dennis and the late former Internal Affairs Minister, Ambullai Bolah Johnson, posthumously. The Special Investiture ceremonies took place on Monday at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader termed the services of the three officials as a mark of commitment that should be emulated by others. They were honored for their sacrificial services to the nation.

Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai was admitted into the Humane Order of African Redemption with a rank of Knight Great Band; Dr. Emmett Dennis with a rank of Knight Grand Commander while the late Ambullai B. Johnson was admitted posthumously with a rank of Knight Grand Commander into the Venerable Order of the Pioneers.

"You all served us well, and did not died in office, except for Minister Johnson who served and left the stage, before his demise," President Sirleaf noted, commending those who are still serving to do more.

President Sirleaf emphasized that Minister Samukai has served as Minister of Defense for the past 11 years with distinction for which she was grateful to him and the others, including late Internal Affairs Minister who served the nation well with commitment, dedication and devotion to duty. Minister Samukai's honoring was initially planned for Armed Forces Day.

President Sirleaf thanked Dr. Dennis for active and productive service at the University of Liberia acknowledging that his service from 2008 to present left an enviable record of achievement, ranging restoring broken down laboratory, upgrading the capacities of professors, training more Medical Doctors (179), amongst others.

Commenting on the role played by former Internal Affairs Minister Ambulai Johnson, President Sirleaf said he served the country so well, and did not died in office but as a mark of recognizing the important role he played, it was important to recognize and honor him. His wife, Mrs. Thelma Johnson received his honor.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Defense Minister, Brownie J. Samukai recognized role models who inspired him along the way.He commended Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, Dr. Edward B. Kesselly, Dr. Joseph Saye Guanue, the United Nations System, where he worked prior to serving in the government, which help him in his professional career.

Minister Samukai paid particularly homage and expressed gratefulness to President Sirleaf for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving as the Minister of National Defense from 2006 up to the present. "I am honored for this opportunity Madam President," he noted.

President Sirleaf concluded the ceremony with a toast to the honorees and their families, as well as friends who stood with them in doing the right thing for the country. The toast was responded to by Dr. Dennis on behalf of the honorees praying for God's continuous guidance upon the President and the nation.

The Investiture ceremony was attended by former Interim President, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, members of the National Legislature, the cabinet and the speaker of the Rwandan Parliament, among others.

Meanwhile, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also on Monday participated in the 60th Independence Day Celebrations of the Republic of Ghana, reflecting on the sisterly and bilateral relationship between Liberia and Ghana.

President Sirleaf expressed pride in the nation Ghana has become acknowledging its economic growth and new status as a middle income country in West Africa. She also commended the people of Ghana for the recent peaceful elections that brought President Nana Akufu Addo to power.

The Liberian leader recounted Ghana's assistance to Liberian during the civil war including hosting refugees and the deployment of peace keepers to help end the conflict.

"Mr. Ambassador, posterity will not judge us kindly should the history of the peace and tranquility enjoyed in Liberia today is not attributed to Ghana's help as well. When I reflect the significant role played by Ghana; Ghana made sacrifices both in materials and human terms to ensure a peaceful and stable Liberia," she pointed out. She congratulated Ghana on its 60th Independence Day Anniversary.