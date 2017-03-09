Liberia: Two Senior Police Officers Probed for 'Missing' Car

Two senior officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) are facing investigation in connection with the disappearance of a vehicle (a white Geo Prism) at Zone-9 Depot in Monrovia.

Investigations have established that the car was impounded in August 2016 by Emmanuel Lanquellie and Washington Yormie, commander and deputy respectively, after it collided with a motorbike on 72nd Boulevard.

The Lanquellie and Yormie probe came about following a complaint filed against them by Samuel Kporkulah, the owner of the vehicle.

The officers had so far denied any knowledge of the missing vehicle being arrested and impounded at the depot when they appeared before the investigation board last Thursday at the LNP headquarters in Monrovia.

According to Samuel Kporkulah, in August 2016, his driver Philip Kprokulah collided with a motorbike on 72nd Boulevard.

Samuel claimed, he was on assignment in the southeast, which compelled him to leave the handling of the case with his wife and the driver.

After the incident, Lanquellie together with another officer (not identified) arrived on the scene and began their preliminary investigations, Samuel quoted Philip.

Later, Lanquellie instructed the officer to drive the car to the Zone-9 Depot, during which time he was accompanied by the driver, Philip was further quoted.

Philip alleged that officer Lanquellie rode on a bike behind them.

"When we arrived at the depot, Lanquellie impounded both the bike and the car and also took away the keys from the officer who drove it to the depot," the car driver alleged.

"Lanquellie requested for my driver's license, which I gave to him," the complainant said.

According to Philip, Lanquellie also took the car battery from the vehicle as well as recorded his and the bike owner's (Mongay Devine Weagbah) particulars, after which he allegedly informed them to come back the next day for an investigation.

"When we returned the following day, the investigation was not concluded, but he postponed it to the following day and due to the extension of time the driver decided to have a common ground with the bike owner and an initial amount of L$1,700 was given to Weagbah," he said.

Meanwhile, Samuel claimed that Philip fell sick and was taken to an herbalist in Todee District, Montserrado County, for treatment.

Samuel also alleged that when he came back to Monrovia from the southeast, he and his wife visited the depot where they saw the vehicle parked.

"It was where we met with officer Yormie and introduced ourselves as owners of the car," Samuel said.

He said Yormie asked them to come back the next day along with the driver of the vehicle, which they could not do, because he was already at the herbalist's.

"Yormie told us that because of the length of time the car was parked at the depot I should pay US$700. He even threatened that he would sell the car if I didn't pay the money on time," Samuel alleged.

"I made friends with Yormie and gave him scratch cards and promised that I was going to come back for us to resolve the matter," the complainant said.

Unfortunately, Samuel claimed that in the first week of January 2017, to his surprise, when they went back to the depot, the car was nowhere to be found.

"Immediately, we phoned Yormie but he told us that he had no knowledge about the vehicle," Kporkulah said.

Meanwhile, when Weagbah appeared before the investigation, he admitted that the car was arrested and impounded by both Yormie and Lanquellie.

The outcome of the investigation has been sent to Inspector General Coleman, a police source hinted to the Daily Observer.