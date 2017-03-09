Liberia: BYC, Ferroviario Beira Clash On Sunday

Champion club Barrack Young Controllers departed the country yesterday for Mozambique to honor their CAF Champions League preliminary match with Ferroviario Beira this weekend.

BYC will face the champions of Mozambique on Sunday, March 12 in Beira, Mozambique.

BYC's 28-man delegation is headed by Kaetu Smith of the technical department at the Liberia Football Association.

The Go Blue Boys will transit in Accra (Ghana), and Nairobi (Kenya) before taking off for Harare, Zimbabwe, which is the closet major international (airport) city to Beira.

BYC is expected to drive 8 to 10 hours from Zimbabwe to Mozambique.

BYC eliminated Stade de Malien 6-7on penalties to reach the second round and will be hoping to qualify for the Group Stage.

If the Liberian champions are to qualify to the Group Stage, they will have to collect a point away and win on March 19 in Monrovia.

Speaking to reporters BYC head coach Copper Sannah said he's hopeful of collecting a point away from home.

"We are determined to make history for Liberia but we know that away games are very difficult. We will do our best."

Ferroviario Beira qualified to the second round after defeating Zimamoto of the Comoros Island 3-0 during the second leg of the first-round tie while the first leg ended 2-1 in favor of Zimamoto.

Below is the full list of BYC delegation to Beira Mozambique:

Sekou Wieh Konneh President, BYC, Prince Sumo. Jaiblai VP for Finance, Thomas S. Kojo Director,

Cooper Sannah Head Coach, Albert E. Sarweah Administrative Manager, Anthony Awi Trainer , Melvin P. Jerry Medic, Ben Beysolow Perry Keeper/Trainer and Christopher Walker Journalist.

Mr. J. Keitu Smith LFA delegate: Players: Allengton Sembeh, Morris Tarr, Prince Jetoh, David T. Tweh, II, Sporo J. Somah, Hilton E. Varney, Mark Paye and Gideon G. Williams.

Others are Kemoh Kamara, James Kpoto, Van-Dave G. Harmon, Randy Zwanna Dukuly , Abdullah Yaya Bility, Sylvanus Morris, Koffa Dougbeh, Prince Kennedy, Solomon Yahweh and Prince Saydee.