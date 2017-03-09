9 March 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LBDI, Nobel-Liberia Launch E-Banking Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

The management of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) and her customers were elated when the bank through the support of NOBEL-Liberia launched its 24/7 E-Banking service on Tuesday, March 7.

The E-Banking service at LBDI is aimed at easing the numerous difficulties customers often face withdrawing their money from the bank.

Tuesday's occasion was witnessed by the bank's president and chief executive officer (CEO), John B.S. Davies; the chairman of the Board of Directors and Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima Kamara; NOBEL-Liberia CEO Jallah

Kesselly, and Financial Comptroller of NOBEL-Liberia, Nimne Elliott Mombo Jr.

In separate remarks, Mr. Davies expressed thanks and appreciation to the management of NOBEL-Liberia for making available four E-Banking services in Monrovia and its environs.

Mr. Davies, who described the new development as a 'teller-less system', assured customers that it will help to drastically reduce some of the hardships being encountered by many customers trying to withdraw their money.

Minister Kamara also praised the NOBEL-Liberia management for the newly introduced E-Banking service with LBDI, calling it "unique."

NOBEL-Liberia CEO Jallah Kesselly said the idea he and his team employed to help LBDI is the institution's way of contributing to the growth and development of the Liberian economy.

Kesselly then promised NOBEL-Liberia's willingness to support LBDI "at all times," a statement said.

Liberia

Global Witness Bribery Saga Suspects Plead Not Guilty

Defendants in the Global Witness bribery allegations trial in Liberia have all pleaded not guilty. Thursday's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.