Liberia: LBDI, Nobel-Liberia Launch E-Banking Service

The management of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) and her customers were elated when the bank through the support of NOBEL-Liberia launched its 24/7 E-Banking service on Tuesday, March 7.

The E-Banking service at LBDI is aimed at easing the numerous difficulties customers often face withdrawing their money from the bank.

Tuesday's occasion was witnessed by the bank's president and chief executive officer (CEO), John B.S. Davies; the chairman of the Board of Directors and Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Boima Kamara; NOBEL-Liberia CEO Jallah

Kesselly, and Financial Comptroller of NOBEL-Liberia, Nimne Elliott Mombo Jr.

In separate remarks, Mr. Davies expressed thanks and appreciation to the management of NOBEL-Liberia for making available four E-Banking services in Monrovia and its environs.

Mr. Davies, who described the new development as a 'teller-less system', assured customers that it will help to drastically reduce some of the hardships being encountered by many customers trying to withdraw their money.

Minister Kamara also praised the NOBEL-Liberia management for the newly introduced E-Banking service with LBDI, calling it "unique."

NOBEL-Liberia CEO Jallah Kesselly said the idea he and his team employed to help LBDI is the institution's way of contributing to the growth and development of the Liberian economy.

Kesselly then promised NOBEL-Liberia's willingness to support LBDI "at all times," a statement said.