9 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Minister Nankhumwa Warns District Council Officials Against Corruption

By Ayamba Kandodo

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has appealed to District Commissioners (DCs), chief executive officers (CEOs) and top council officials to avoid embezzling funds meant for various development projects.

Nankhumwa said this on Wednesday in Mangochi where he presided over the 2017 Local Government Authorities' Conference, which was attended by CDs, CEOs' council chairpersons, the academia and council directors.

The Minister said government is committed towards decentralisation through the public service reform.

"We are serious and committed to turning around things. But this cannot be achieved if we have corrupt officials within the system. Hence; let me implore all [council] officials to avoid stealing government funds," said Nankhumwa.

In an interview, Malawi Local Government Association chairperson, Wild Ndipo, who is also Blantyre City mayor, emphasised the significance of repositioning itself.

