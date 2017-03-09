Liberia: Tragic Accident Kills Two, Injures Four On SKD Boulevard in Paynesville

Paynesville — At least two persons have been reported dead while four are said to be in critical conditions after a tragic motor accident occurred Monday afternoon on the SKD Boulevard Road in Paynesville.

The vehicle involved in the accident is believed to be owned by the Harbel Supermarket and was reportedly moving at an excessive speed.

The incident occurred at about 1:PM when a Toyota Rav4 Jeep, leaving the route from Congo Town to the 72nd community reportedly lost control and ran into a business center that operates beauty salon and building materials along the SKD Boulevard, Army Camp route in Paynesville.

A member of the management team of Harbel Supermarket speaking anonymously confirmed that the vehicle belongs to Harbel Supermarket Corporation.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was speeding and subsequently summersaulted moving straightly into business centers.

According to eyewitnesses, a little boy had gone to buy popcorn along the road while a female employee, alongside her workmates, busied themselves with their work before they ultimately met their demise.

Michael Zayzay, an eyewitness, who also operates a business center in the area the tragic incident occurred, said three motor accidents have occurred around the same site prior to Monday's tragedy.

"This accident is very much scaring and serious; I don't even know what to say about it.

The other time a Police man had an accident with motorbike on this same road and got seriously hurt. Now two persons have died from this one and four seriously wounded.

What becomes of the two girls whose feet were nearly chopped out, they might be traumatized if their feet are amputated," Zayzay said.

One of those who died instantly includes a male student a seven year old boy who is a student the Feed My Lamb School in Army Camp Community of Paynesville, while the other is a young lady who was one of the operators of a beauty salon in Paynesville.

Harbel Supermarket is reportedly owned by George Nehme, also a renowned rice importer in Liberia with operations in Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The other four victims are currently undergoing treatment at three medical centers in the country.

They include Annie Kollie, 10, and Mark Kpasuah, 15, and they are at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor. Deddeh Kollie is currently at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Congo Town while Darr Doris, 17, is taking treatment at the Peace Home Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in Police custody at the Zone 9 Depot in Jacob Town and authority there remains tight-lipped about the location of vehicle involved in the accident.

Sources have hinted FPA that the vehicle is assigned with the administrative assistant of the CEO.

One of the relatives of the victims, Joseph Flomo, expressed frustration over the incident and expressed uncertainty over the possibility of the Harbel Supermarket Management being able to address damages caused by one of its vehicles.

"I don't have confidence in some of these insurance companies in Liberia because I have observed that there are so many bogus ones," said Flomo. He said the situation has caused deep sorrow to his family because his niece was so helpful to them.

The management of Harbel Supermarket has not given its official position on the disaster caused by its vehicle driver.

However, Police Spokesman Sam Collins said the matter is still undergoing investigation.

He said the Liberia National Police will not speak further until the investigation is completed.