South Africa: Cheetahs Forced to Ring Changes

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has announced his team for Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Sunwolves in Bloemfontein (17:15 kick-off).

Smith was forced to make several injury-enforced changes to the side that beat the Bulls 34-28 last weekend.

Up front, Charles Marais starts in the front row, replacing Ox Nche, who sustained a knee injury against the men from Pretoria.

At lock, Francois Uys replaces Reniel Hugo, who is sidelined due to a long-term knee injury.

The injured Uzair Cassiem (knee) will be replaced by Paul Schoeman who will be starting as No 6 flank, while Niell Jordaan will start at No 8.

In the backline, Rayno Benjamin moves to outside centre, replacing the injured Nico Lee (shoulder).

Zee Mkhabela will start at right wing in Benjamin's place.

Meanwhile, Tom Botha, Armandt Koster, Henco Venter, Ali Mgijima and Ruan van Rensburg are new additions to the bench.

Midfielder Mgijima will make his Super Rugby debut if he takes to the field.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Zee Mkhabela, 13 Rayno Benjamin, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Danie Mienie, 17 Elandre Huggett, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Niel Marais, 22 Ali Mgijima, 23 Ruan van Rensburg

Sunwolves

15 Shota Emi, 14 Takaaki Nakazuru, 13 William Tupou, 12 Derek Carpenter, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Hayden Cripps, 9 Keisuke Uchida, 8 Willie Britz, 7 Shumei Matsuhashi, 6 Ed Quirk (captain), 5 Uwe Hela, 4 Liaki Moli, 3 Yasuo Yamaji, 2 Yusuke Niwai, 1 Koki Yamamoto

Substitutes: 16 Atsushi Sakate, 17 Masataka Mikami, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Sam Wykes, 20 Shokei Kin, 21 Kaito Shigeno, 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 Jamie-Jerry Taulagi

