VICE-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has condemned the most oppressive forms of indignity and violence subjected to women, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and rape, calling upon the public to join hands in ending the vile acts.

She made the remarks during a special interview aired through the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) from Dodoma, yesterday, as the nation joined others around the world to mark the International Women's Day.

Ms Samia said that violence against women that includes FGM and genderbased violence (GBV) are a major setback to efforts of economically empowering women, urging the public and other stakeholders to own the obligation of ending violence and indignity acts against women.

She expressed her satisfaction on steps that are being taken by women all over the country to empower themselves economically, through entrepreneurship as the nation moves towards Industrial economy.

The VP added that the major responsibility of the fifth phase government is to improve the working environment for women, especially those in the entrepreneurship sector so they can achieve their objectives.

"When it comes to women challenges, we must all speak with one voice in protecting and fighting for our rights regardless of one's political affiliation," Ms Samia stressed.

On formation of platforms to empower women economically, Vice-President Samia said the process is going on well, directing districts and regions that have not, to do so immediately.

The aim of establishing the platforms at regional and district levels countrywide, according to her, is to bring women together to discuss and find solutions to challenges they are facing including finding markets for their products.

She stressed that the platforms will not be political but will be centred on empowering women.

Meanwhile, women in Dar es Salaam Region braved heavy rains to join their counterparts in other regions and the rest of the world to mark the International Women's Day, yesterday.

This year's theme was industrialisation, women are the foundation for economic change in Tanzania.