Pretoria — South Africa and Russia has committed to forging stronger communication relations.

The two countries have identified areas of collaboration for meaningful cooperation and exchange and further identified new opportunities for collaboration, especially in the context of the BRICS community.

They have agreed to cooperate in the exchange of content and joint production of documentaries and films.

As a precursor, SAnews Agency and Sputnik News Agency signed a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of information.

The countries have also committed to an exchange of e-skills in the areas of media literacy, animation, digital content development and digitization of media.

The two countries made the commitment this week when Communications Minister Faith Muthambi hosted the Vice-Minister of Telecom and Mass Communication of the Russian Federation, Alexey Volin, in Pretoria.

Volin and his delegation were on a three-day working visit which ended on Wednesday.

"From the areas of cooperation we have agreed on, it is clear that these two days have meaningful results which will be realised by the end of this year. A range of additional areas for future collaboration were also identified and we are committed to having a more detailed discussion in future," Minister Muthambi said.

For his part, Vice-Minister Volin said work has already started to build on the relations. "This agreement has set in motion work which can now strengthen cooperation between both countries. We have already identified potential partners in the communication and information sector in South Africa."

The visit stemmed from the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme which was initiated 1999.

ITEC is a structured mechanism aimed at improving trade and economic relations between South Africa and Russia.

"ITEC has proven to be an effective instrument in contributing directly to improved two-way trade and investment, as well as critical skills development and technology exchanges, and has given practical substance to the political commitment on the part of our two countries," Minister Muthambi said.

Diplomatic relations between South Africa and Russia began in 1992, and this year marks the 25th Anniversary of strong ties between both countries.

The meeting also coincided with South Africa's celebration of the 100th centenary of OR Tambo who had strong ties with the then Soviet Union.