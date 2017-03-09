9 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Youth Trained in Various Professions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dekemhare — 85 youth in Dekemhare sub-zone, who have been trained in wood and metal works, computer science and graphics as well as in beauty salon have graduated on 3rd March.

Organizers of the training explained that the theoretical and practical courses that have been offered for 7 months were aimed at empowering the youth to acquired skills in fields of their interest.

Pointing out that the association has been exerting efforts to enhance academic and professional skills of the youth, Mr. Ghirmai Ghebru, head of NUEYS branch in the Southern region, called on the youth to advance their skills through practical implementation in various work areas.

Representative of the graduates on his part explained that the skills they have acquired in the fields of their interest enables them to become highly productive besides being a source of income.

Similarly, 15 youth in Areza sub-zone have been trained in basic computer application.

Eritrea

International Women's Day Commemorated Nationwide

March 8, International Women's Day, was commemorated nationwide today under the theme "Eritrean Woman: Guarantor of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.