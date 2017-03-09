9 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bié - General Elections in Angola Should Serve As an Example for Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — The governor of the central Bié province, Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto, called on voters to demonstrate the spirit of citizenship, civility and democracy in the General Elections scheduled for next August, so that the election can serve as an example for the African continent.

The minister expressed his sentiment on Wednesday in Cuito (Bié), at the ceremony alluding to International Women's Day (March 8), while stressing that Angolans owe their culture and respect for their coexistence by the diversity of opinions.

This year, Angola will hold its fourth elections (1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017), in an atmosphere of peace and democratic consolidation that will demand the whole Nation patriotism and wide mobilization of the electorate, said the official.

He explained that the elections are a celebration, an act of citizenship, a commitment that involves people from all social groups, committed to the well-being of the country.

Angola

Musicians Socialize With Inmates to Mark International Women's Day

The musicians Calabeto, Yola Semedo and Lil Saint socialized on Wednesday in Luanda with the inmates of the female… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.