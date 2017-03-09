Cuito — The governor of the central Bié province, Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto, called on voters to demonstrate the spirit of citizenship, civility and democracy in the General Elections scheduled for next August, so that the election can serve as an example for the African continent.

The minister expressed his sentiment on Wednesday in Cuito (Bié), at the ceremony alluding to International Women's Day (March 8), while stressing that Angolans owe their culture and respect for their coexistence by the diversity of opinions.

This year, Angola will hold its fourth elections (1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017), in an atmosphere of peace and democratic consolidation that will demand the whole Nation patriotism and wide mobilization of the electorate, said the official.

He explained that the elections are a celebration, an act of citizenship, a commitment that involves people from all social groups, committed to the well-being of the country.